Family and friends’ shock at death of 30-year-old Galashiels man

Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 30-year-old former soldier from Galashiels.

Glenn Noble passed away in the Borders General Hospital on Wednesday, January 3.

His death has shocked his friends and family, who have left tributes on his Facebook page.

His sister, Mara Noble wrote: “Family is everything. Absolutely heartbroken that I couldn’t say goodbye to you. Sleep tight and I’ll see you on the other side big brother.

Fellow serviceman Craig Stevens said: “One of the good guys Glenn, feel for you and your family. I remember basic training and our first lads holiday like it was yesterday. RIP big man.

And pal Mick McGarvey wrote: “Gutted is an understatement. Some hilariously crazy times were had my man. RIP Glenn Bro x.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in the Scottish Borders are investigating after a man passed away within the Borders General Hospital on Wednesday 3rd January.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the 30-year-old’s death and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.”