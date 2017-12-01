False jail claim man locked up

A man has been remanded in custody after falsely claiming he was unable to appear in court because he was in jail at the time.

Paul Millar was charged with failing to show at Jedburgh Sheriff Court without reasonable excuse earlier this month.

When he was arrested on a warrant and appeared from custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court, he explained he had been unable to turn up previously because he was locked up in Durham Prison at the time.

The 57-year-old was detained overnight as court officials checked out his story with jail chiefs. Millar appeared in court the following morning when it was revealed that he was released from Durham Prison on Friday, November 10, so he should have been in court on Monday, November 13.

Defending, Mat Patrick said his client had mixed up the dates. He said it would have been pointless to mislead the court “for something that could so easily be checked out”.

Millar changed his plea to guilty for failing to appear in court on November 13. But he denied removing four alloy wheels from a vehicle parked in Edinburgh Road, Jedburgh, on October 15.

A trial date was fixed for December 28 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court, with an intermediate hearing on December 14. Millar, of Spencer Street, Carlisle, was remanded in custody until then.