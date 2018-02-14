Eyemouth man set to be sentenced over indecent images

An Eyemouth man who was found with indecent images on his mobile telephone will be sentenced next month at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Twenty-one-year-old Daniel Mark pleaded guilty to the offence which happened at his Killiesgreen home last June.

The court heard that three movies and seven extreme images were discovered.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said Mark already had a previous conviction for possessing indecent images of children, for which he was given a three year Community Pay Back Order.

Sentence was deferred until March 26 for the production of background reports.