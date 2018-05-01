Extra police called to court as woman is arrested

Police reinforcements were called out to Selkirk Sheriff Court after a disturbance broke out ahead of a trial.

A woman was allegedly intimidating witnesses due to give evidence at her 17-year-old son’s trial.

During the brief altercation, the woman was shouting and swearing on the first-floor hallway of the Ettrick Terrace building outside its witness rooms before court officials intervened.

Two police vans appeared on the scene shortly afterwards, and the woman was arrested.

Her son was due to stand trial accused of sending a female Galashiels Academy pupil, aged 13, an image of his private parts using a mobile phone in February.

The trial was adjourned until July 5 after the defence requested more time to prepare for the trial.

The 17-year-old, who had been remanded in custody for the past 30 days, was released on bail to an address in Macmerry, near Tranent, East Lothian.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 39-year-old woman was arrested and subsequently charged in connection with a disturbance at Selkirk Sheriff Court which took place shortly after 11am on Thursday. She is expected to appear in court at a later date.”