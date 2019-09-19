Escape from ambulance and struggle with police near Hawick leads to supervision order for 42-year-old

A woman involved in a fracas while being transported to the Borders General Hospital at Melrose has been put under supervision for the next nine months.

Grace Smith, 42, of Fisher Avenue in Hawick, previously pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in an ambulance on the A7 at Ashkirk on November 2.

She admitted shouting and swearing, struggling with police officers and running along an unlit road during the hours of darkness.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser told a previous hearing the accused reported that she had been hit in the face in a Hawick pub but she was drunk and there was no evidence of any assault.

An ambulance was summoned to take Smith to hospital, but when it was about five miles south of Hawick paramedics called the police because she was being unruly.

Mr Fraser said the ambulance had to stop because of her conduct, and Smith jumped out and started running along the road with medics in pursuit.

He said: “Police officers arrived on the scene, and her behaviour was described as emotional and volatile. She started struggling and had to be placed in handcuffs.”

Defence lawyer Ross Dow said that offence occurred a day after she had been released from prison and she had been struggling to readjust to life at liberty. He added that there had been no further incidents since.