Equipment stolen after break-in at Ettrick Valley farm

Thousands of pounds worth of equipment has been stolen from an Ettrick Valley outbuilding and a farmhouse which is currently being renovated.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The incident happened sometime between the evening of Friday,May 10 and 9.55am on Sunday, May 12, and resulted in several thousands of pounds worth of items being stolen. These include two electricity generators and copper piping.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.