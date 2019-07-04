Empty Galashiels hotel deemed an accident waiting to happen

Police have vowed to step up patrols around a former Galashiels town centre hotel after reports of youths climbing on the building’s roof.

The Abbotsford Arms Hotel, which has lain empty since its doors were closed in 2015, has been dubbed an “accident waiting to happen”.

PC James Harrison told last night’s meeting of Galashiels Community Council he will be pushing for a bigger police presence around the Stirling Street site.

“It’s an eyesore and a magnet for antisocial behaviour,” he said.

“There’s been reports of youths climbing on its roof and that’s an accident waiting to happen.

“I am going to try link in with the antisocial behaviour unit to try put some pressure on the owners to sort it out.”

In March there were claims the building had become a magnet for drug users and that its upper floors were being used by squatters.

The go-ahead for the hotel’s demolition was given more than a year ago.