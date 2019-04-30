Edinburgh 20-year-old jailed for crashing into five cars during high-speed police chase through Peebles

A 20-year-old man involved in a high-speed police chase through Peebles was already banned from driving at the time.

Declan Russell caused extensive damage to five vehicles and hit a top speed of 83mph in a 30mph zone in the town’s Edinburgh Road on January 16.

He was jailed for 20 months after pleading guilty to driving while disqualified and uninsured, as well as dangerous driving.

Depute fiscal Nicole Lavelle told Jedburgh Sheriff Court how police on the lookout for a Ford Mondeo on the A72 in Peebles spotted a BMW driven by Russell just in front of it.

Their suspicions were aroused because his face was partly covered up and he sped off after seeing them.

Ms Lavelle said: “The BMW made off at speed. It lost control momentarily due to the damp conditions and hardness of the acceleration.

“Police activated their blue lights and calculated that the accused was travelling at 83mph in an area where the speed limit is 30mph.”

Russell, of Edinburgh, crossed into the opposite carriageway, ignoring keep-left signs for 35 seconds during the high-speed chase, and caused damage to four vehicles.

Firefighters had to cut Russell free from the wreckage of the BMW after it crashed.

Two of the vehicles struck by Russell, held in custody since January 16, were write-offs.

He provided a negative reading after being breath-tested by police, the court heard.