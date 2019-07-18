Earlston 25-year-old fined £300 and banned from road over three-vehicle collision while drink-driving in Melrose

A chef has been banned from the road for 12 months at Selkirk Sheriff Court for driving while almost three times the legal alcohol limit.

Forbes McGillivray, 25, pleaded guilty to committing that offence in High Street in Melrose at around 11pm on Sunday, June 23.

The court was told that witnesses heard his silver BMW collide with a red Kia vehicle, shunting it into a Volkswagen Golf, which, in turn, hit a wall.

Depute fiscal Erin Illand said: “The police were called, and officers could smell alcohol. He was slurring his speech and was unsteady on his feet.

“He was taken to Hawick police station, where he was cautioned and charged and made no reply.”

McGillivray, of Crown Crescent in Earlston, pleaded guilty to driving with a breath-alcohol count of 64 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22.

Defence lawyer Colin Severin said: “He has no previous convictions and is deeply regretful the situation came to this.

“He had gone to a public house for glass of shandy and a game of pool but ended up having four shandies.

“He should have taken a taxi back to his home in Earlston.”

Sheriff Peter Paterson said he would have imposed an 18-month ban but discounted it to 12 months due to a guilty plea being tendered.

McGillivray was also fined £300.