Duns 21-year-old ordered to pay £500 compensation to ex-partner he assaulted in Hawick

A 21-year-old man has been ordered to carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work for assaulting a former partner to her severe injury.

Dylan Hislen pleaded guilty to pushing Sophie Yorke to the body and punching her to the head in Hawick’s Lothian Street on September 12 last year.

He also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing and kicking bins.

Hislen, of Hawthornbank in Duns, was given a community payback order including 200 hours’ unpaid work and supervision for 16 months. He was also ordered to pay his victim £500 in compensation.

Sentence for behaving in a threatening or abusive manner was deferred at Jedburgh Sheriff Court until July 22 for good behaviour.