Duns 21-year-old admits causing disturbance at Borders General Hospital

A man will be sentenced next month at Selkirk Sheriff Court for causing a disturbance at the Borders General Hospital at Melrose.

Dylan Hislen, 21, of Hawthornbank in Duns, pleaded guilty to shouting and swearing, striking fittings and making abusive remarks in the hospital’s accident-and-emergency department on September 8.

Sheriff Donald Ferguson told Hislen his crime had been aggravated by its locus.

He deferred sentence un til November 18 for the production of a criminal justice social work report and a restriction-of-liberty order assessment.