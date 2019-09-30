Drunken row at Galashiels house party leads to £300 fine

Tempers fraying at a drinking party have led to a £300 fine for a Galashiels man.

Stewart McPhee, 54, of High Tweed Mill, King Street, pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to assaulting another man by striking him to the head to his injury.

That offence was committed at a house in Lintburn Street in Galashiels on July 23.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser told the court that McPhee, a scaffolder, was drinking with friends and they got intoxicated and fell out.

He continued: “He punched the complainer twice to the forehead. Blood was coming from the victim’s forehead.

“The consequences could have been far worse. The punches caused a vein to burst, so, fortunately for all concerned, the consequences were not more serious.”

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said: “All parties that were present were heavily intoxicated.

“Everyone involved had an alcohol dependency problem.

“There was a disagreement about some rumours the complainer was spreading about him.

“There is no grudge now between the two men.

“My client had been doing well and had been off alcohol for seven months but had a slight relapse.

“He has not been drinking since this happened.”

Sheriff Peter Anderson told McPhee: “You have lived long enough to know you have got to control the alcohol rather than let the alcohol control you.

“You and alcohol are not good friends.”

His fine was reduced from £400 to reflect his guilty plea.