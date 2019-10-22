Drunken learner driver hit with 14-month road ban after crashing into two houses and police car in Hawick

A drunken learner driver crashed into two houses and a police car after attempting to take a friend’s car out for a spin, Selkirk Sheriff Court has been told.

Louise Boughen struggled to control the vehicle and only managed to travel a few yards, revving its engine loudly, before she crashed.

Teviot Road in Hawick.

The 39-year-old had been drinking vodka at a friend’s house on and off for two days before deciding to take his silver-coloured car without his permission after he fell asleep on Tuesday, September 10.

Neighbours in Teviot Court in Hawick were alerted by the loud revving of the engine prior to Boughen crashing into the side of one house, breaking a window, then careering into another house.

That prompted them to call the emergency services, but Boughen then proceeded to crash into a police car after it arrived in nearby Teviot Road.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said it was not possible to tell how much she was over the legal alcohol limit for driving as she refused to give samples of breath at Hawick police station after being arrested and taken into custody overnight.

After considering background reports, sheriff Peter Paterson banned Boughen from driving for 14 months and imposed a community payback order involving two years’ supervision.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow said: “She has not had her troubles to seek.”

Boughen, of Roxburghe Drive in Hawick, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

She admitted failing to stop when required to do so by police officers and colliding with two houses, a lamp-post and a police car, as well as going at excessive speed with no regard to the road layout conditions, revving a car’s engine loudly and driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Boughen also pleaded guilty to charges of driving away a car without the consent of its owner, displaying no L-plates despite being only a provisional licence holder, having no insurance and failing to give two samples of breath at Hawick police station.

Mr Paterson told Boughen he would have disqualified her from driving for 20 months but gave her credit for her early guilty plea, cutting her ban to 14 months.