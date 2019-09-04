Drunken fight over allegation of affair leads to £600 court bill for Hawick 32-year-old

A bust-up while drinking with friends ended up costing a 32-year-old man £600 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Tempers frayed after one of his guests accused Mariusz Norek of infidelity with his wife.

A struggle then developed between the two men at Norek’s home in Galalaw Road in Hawick during the early hours of March 3, prompting the accused to take his top off.

Police arrived, and he was arrested, but while being taken away in a police vehicle, he lashed out with his feet, breaking a rear window and causing £500 damage.

Graham Fraser, prosecuting, explained: “The accused and his friends were socialising at the accused’s home address on the night of March 2, going into the early hours.

“Drink was taken, and this affected all their behaviour.

“The accused became increasingly aggressive and made abusive comments.

“A struggle developed between him and the witness, and this continued in the street.

“In the course of this struggle, the witness suffered bruising to his knee and thumb.

“The police arrived and found that the accused was bare-chested, and he was arrested for assault.

“He was put in a police vehicle and warned about his conduct, but he kicked out with his foot against the rear window, breaking it, causing £500 worth of damage.”

Defence lawyer Stephanie Clinkscale said the disturbance started when the witness confronted her client, alleging him of infidelity with his wife.

She explained the witness started shouting at the accused, along with his wife, and matters deteriorated from there.

Ms Clinkscale said Norek had lost his job as a machine operator after breaking his finger and is currently doing odd jobs, earning £50 a week, as he did not want to claim benefits.

She said the Polish national had been in Scotland for the last four or five years and was normally in employment.

She added: “He has very little memory from that evening, but he accepts his behaviour was unacceptable.

“Tensions had been frayed, and he is no longer associated with the other man.”

Sheriff Kevin Duffy noted that Norek was appearing in court as a first offender and accepted his offences were out of character, conceding the accused was otherwise a law-biding citizen.

Norek was fined £200 for the disturbance at his home and ordered to pay £400 compensation to Police Scotland for the broken vehicle window.

Not-guilty pleas to five other charges were accepted by the crown.