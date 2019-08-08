Drunk teenager spat at man trying to help her and at police officer in Hawick High Street

A teenager has been given a two-year supervision order after admitting six offences including assault.

Macadie Hibonne, 18, pleaded guilty to assaulting a male by striking him to the face and body in Hawick High Street on June 8.

She also admitted five other charges of police assault or obstructing officers in High Street and Myreslaw Green in Hawick on June 8 and June 24.

Depute fiscal Fiona Hamilton said witnesses were out in High Street at 2am on June 8 looking for Hibonne so they could get her back to her Bright Street home in Hawick.

She was found by a man among those looking for her, but she reacted to being tracked down by shouting and spitting at him.

When police officers arrived, they saw the accused, said to be heavily intoxicated, spitting.

Hibonne also tried to spit at one of the officers five times but kept missing.

She was involved in another confrontation with police on June 24, the court heard.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said his client acknowledged how distastetful her behaviour had been and insisted her remorse now is genuine.

He added: “She is pretty much terrified at the prospect of what could happen to her.”

Sheriff Colin Dunipace imposed a community payback order with a supervision requirement for the next two years, but he warned Hibonne: “Any repetition of this and the order will be revoked and the matter looked at again.”