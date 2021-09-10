Drug arrests.

At around 2.40 pm on Thursday afternoon, September 9, officers stopped a car on Melrose Road and seized the controlled drugs which are believed to be cocaine.

Two men, aged 31 and 32 years, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. They have been released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date.

Detective Chief Inspector Bryan Burns, Police Scotland, said: “This recovery highlights our continued commitment to disrupt drug activity and supply in the Scottish Borders.