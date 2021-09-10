Drugs with a street value of £120k were seized in Galashiels yesterday, Thursday, September 9
Drugs with an estimated street value of £120,000 have been recovered by officers in Galashiels.
At around 2.40 pm on Thursday afternoon, September 9, officers stopped a car on Melrose Road and seized the controlled drugs which are believed to be cocaine.
Two men, aged 31 and 32 years, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. They have been released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date.
Detective Chief Inspector Bryan Burns, Police Scotland, said: “This recovery highlights our continued commitment to disrupt drug activity and supply in the Scottish Borders.
“If you have information or concerns about drugs within the local community, do not hesitate to contact police on 101 or alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111."