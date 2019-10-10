Driver stopped by police on A68 near Oxton told police he was his twin – then his real brother turned up

A motorist stopped by police on the A68 lied to them in the hope of not getting caught for an insurance offence, claiming to be his twin brother.

His attempted deception soon unravelled, however, as officers bumped into his brother shortly afterwards.

Declan Gallagher, 24, of James Court, Dunbar, East Lothian, pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to driving without insurance and attempting to pervert the course of justice on the A68 north of Carfraemill on May 19.

Fiona Hamilton, prosecuting, said police received a report about the driver of a vehicle and were waiting for it at the Oxton junction on the A68.

She said: “Luke Gallagher was the registered keeper and insured party for the vehicle, but the driver, Declan Gallagher, repeatedly said he was Luke Gallagher and gave false details to the police.”

She explained he already had seven penalty points on his licence and was facing a mandatory six-month ban.

Gallagher’s lawyer said there had been a dispute between the brothers and Declan had decided to drive as he felt his brother was unfit to be in charge of a vehicle.

He said: “He foolishly indicated to officers that he was Luke Gallagher.

“That pretence lasted nine minutes, then the police came across Luke Gallagher walking along the road.

“He was well intentioned at the start, but turned foolhardy.”

The court was told that Gallagher had lost his job as a car valetter as a result of this offence and was hoping to secure seasonal work picking potatoes.

He was fined £250 and had six penalty points put on his licence, taking him up to the 12-point limit and a six-month disqualification.