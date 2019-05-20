Driver fined £1,800 for causing crash on A7 near Hawick

A motorist has been fined £1,800 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for causing a crash on the A7 Edinburgh-Carlisle road near Hawick, leaving another driver injured.

Scott Fawkes, 22, was initially charged with dangerous driving after colliding with a stationary car at Newmill, midway between Hawick and Teviothead, on the evening of April 12 last year.

He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of careless driving, however, and managed to avoid being banned from the road as his licence was endorsed with nine penalty points instead.

The court heard that Fawkes, of Stainton Road in Carlisle, was overtaking a vehicle but did not notice that a car in front was stationary while waiting to turn right.

He managed to swerve past the vehicle on the inside but lost control of his Vauxhall Vivaro van and struck another stationary vehicle in front.

That collision resulted in Deborah Crozier having to be rescued from her Peugeot 207 car by firefighters after sustaining neck and back injuries and a cut to the back of her head.

She was unconscious for 15 minutes, but depute fiscal Erin Illand said she is expected to make a full recovery.

Defence lawyer Colin Severin said his client needs his driving licence for his job as a steel erector with an engineering firm.

He added: “He has expressed genuine sympathy for the woman who was injured.”

Sheriff Mungo Povey said it was a serious matter meriting disqualification but he had been persuaded to impose penalty points instead, as well as an £1,800 fine to be paid at £50 a week.