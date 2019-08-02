Drink-driver struck three parked cars

Driving whilst three times over the drink-driving limit cost a 63-year-old Galashiels man his license.

Michael Nixon, of Forest Hill, admitted driving while over the limit on March 30.

He collided with three parked cars on the side of Mossilee Road and was found to have 157 milligrammes of alcohol in his blood stream after police were called.

At Selkirk Sheriff Court on Monday, defence lawyer Mat Patrick said Nixon, a full-time carer for his long-term partner, had decided to drive to the shop after his partner asked for cigarettes. He simply did not think about what he had drunk.

“He got in the car and didn’t give it another thought.

“He has cooperated fully with police and has never been disqualified before.

“This will have a significant effect on him and his partner.

“It will have an effect because she does not drive and relies heavily on him for her mobility.”

Sheriff Peter Paterson ignored the defence’s plea to consider a drink drive rehabilitation course, and instead disqualified Nixon from driving for 14 months and landed him with a £200 fine.

The ban was reduced from 21 months and the fine down from £300 in respect of Nixon’s guilty plea.