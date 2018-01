A man has been banned from the road after admitting drink-driving in Eyemouth.

Darren Heath, 30, of Horsburgh Street, Innerleithen, was fined at Selkirk Sheriff Court for the offence on November 12.

He was also fined £250 and ordered to pay an additional £200 for having no insurance.

A not-guilty plea to driving while almost three times the legal alcohol limit in Galashiels on June 18 was accepted by the crown, however.