Drink-driver downed eight or more pints then got in car and headed home, Borders court told

An agricultural salesman downed between eight and 10 pints of lager and several whiskies during a night out in a pub before getting in his car and driving home, Jedburgh Sheriff Court has been told.

David Albano was seen stumbling outside the pub in Ayton and was challenged about whether he intended to get behind the wheel.

The 35-year-old denied he was going to drive, but moments later witnesses saw him get into his car and drive off.

The police were called, and Albano was found to be almost four times the legal alcohol limit when officers caught up with him at his home at Peelwalls Cottage, near Ayton.

That offence cost him a £500 fine and a two-year ban from the road.

Albano pleaded guilty to driving with a breath-alcohol count of 86 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22, in Ayton High Street on August 31.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser told the court the accused had one previous conviction for careless driving.

He explained that Albano went into a pub at about 7pm and consumed between eight and 10 pints of lager before leaving at about 12.45am, slurring his words, then driving off.

Mr Fraser said: “Police officers went to the house, and he accepted his guilt at that stage.”

Albano’s lawyer said the father of two had recently split up from his partner and was “tired and a bit dejected”.

His client had been employed as an agricultural salesman for a number of years and was described as “reliable and trustworthy”, he said, adding he that hoped there would be some scope for him to keep his job.

The lawyer described the offence as an error of judgement, saying: “He drove over a mile from the public house to his own house.”

Sheriff Robert Vaughn said: “This is quite astonishing behaviour for someone whose job depends on having a driving licence.”

He imposed a disqualification of 24 months, reduced from three years to reflect Albano’s guilty plea.