Drink-driver crashed into stationary police car on A72 at Walkerburn while more than four times limit

A drink-driver collided with a police car while more than four times the legal alcohol limit, Selkirk Sheriff Court has been told.

Steven Fleming was leaving the Walkerburn Sevens rugby competition in a van when he was involved in a collision on the A72 Hamilton-Galashiels road on May 26.

And as he drove away from the scene of that crash, he collided with a stationary police car, injuring two police officers.

The 28-year-old, of Cowford Court in Innerleithen, pleaded guilty to driving with a breath-alcohol count of 91 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22. He also admitted driving a van dangerously and at excessive speed.

Fleming was banned for a year, reduced from 16 months due to his guilty plea, and ordered to carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work.