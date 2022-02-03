Don’t engage with cold callers, say police

Police say several Selkirk residents have been faced with cold callers saying they are ex-offenders.

While there have been a number of reports of this happening in Selkirk, police say they are not aware of any such scheme and warned people not to engage with them.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We have received reports of a number of incidents in Selkirk involving doorstep cold-callers.

"The callers were male, selling goods door to door and claiming to be ex-offenders on a rehabilitation scheme.

"We are not aware of any such officially-sanctioned schemes and persons selling goods door to door must be in possession of a valid Pedlar’s Certificate.

"We do not recommend engaging with any doorstep cold-callers selling goods or services … please call police on 101 (or 999 in an emergency) to report them.

"From bogus callers to rogue traders, doorstep criminals are cunning, creative, and often very convincing.

"Anyone can be fooled as these people are professional con artists and tend to target the more vulnerable members of our communities.

“Bogus callers and rogue traders may offer to carry out property repairs or garden maintenance or are selling goods door to door.