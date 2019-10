A 41-year-old man has been ordered to carry out 90 hours of unpaid work after admitting being involved in a disturbance at his Galashiels home.

Neil Wilkinson pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in his Larchbank Street home on June 30.

He admitted shouting and swearing and making threatening, offensive and abusive remarks, as well as brandishing a knife.