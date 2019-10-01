Disturbance at hospital leads to unpaid work order for Melrose woman

A woman convicted of causing a disturbance at the Borders General Hospital at Melrose has been ordered to carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Michelle Carlin, 46, of Eildon Crescent in Melrose, pleaded guilty to shouting and swearing in the hospital’s accident-and-emergency department on March 12.

Graham Fraser, prosecuting, said police got a call from the accused at around 1am that day alleging she had been assaulted.

He explained: “Officers went round to her home, where they found her intoxicated and incoherent. She was not injured at all.

“At this stage, it was decided to do a mental health assessment, and she was taken to the Borders General Hospital to be assessed.

“The police left her there but had to be called back at 3am because she was shouting and swearing at hospital staff.”

The court was told an assessment was carried out and she was deemed fit to be taken into custody.

Defence lawyer Stephanie Clinkscale said: “She accepts fully her actions were unacceptable. She wishes to apologise.”