Causing a disturbance at his estranged wife’s home has resulted in a £250 fine for a 52-year-old man at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Andrew Coyle, of Priors Meadow in Jedburgh, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at a house in Longcroft Crescent in Hawick on February 5.

A not-guilty plea to an assault charge was accepted by the crown.