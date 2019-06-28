Dispute between neighbours in Selkirk over gate leads to £225 fine

A woman has been fined £225 at Selkirk’s sheriff court for getting involved in a dispute with a neighbour in the town’s Raeburn Meadow.

Chloe Hammerton, 23, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on July 3 last year.

She admitted shouting and swearing and making abusive and offensive remarks and struggling violently with police officers, injuring one of them.

Depute fiscal Erin Illand said that during the struggle, a police constable suffered a scratched arm.

Defence lawyer Robert More said his client had been involved in an argument with her neighbour over a gate.

The police had arrived and dealt with the matter, but matters deteriorated after the neighbour demanded further action, the court heard.