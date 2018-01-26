Denholm man ordered to pay compensation after film upload threat

A man who threatened to post a film on social media of a woman he was seeing performing a sex act on herself has been ordered to pay her £250 in compensation.

Wayne Guy, 39, was also fined £250 for making that threat, intended to cause her fear, alarm and distress.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court was told the pair stopped seeing each other last April, but in July she received a message from Guy saying he was going to post an intimate video of her on Facebook.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said he was upset about a Facebook comment she had made about him.

He added that Guy sent her a video in a private message showing her performing a sex act on herself and then threatened to share it on Facebook.

Mr Fraser said: “He wanted to scare her and to get her to take the post down about him.

“He was not aware it was an offence”

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said the full-time driver had no intention of posting the video but made that threat due to the fact “she was pushing his buttons”.

He added: “She was spreading rumours about him that were not true.”

Mr Patrick added that the offence happened in July but was not reported to the police until November.

Guy, of Croftfield, Denholm, was also given a two-year non-harassment order.