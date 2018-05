A 42-year-old man was found dead in a premises in Selkirk’s West Port on Saturday evening.

Police were called to the address at around 6.15pm on May 12, following reports of concern for the man’s wellbeing, but he was found dead within.

A police spokesperson said: “The death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”