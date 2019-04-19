Date yet to be set for meeting to discuss how to tackle rise in antisocial behaviour in Hawick

A meeting is being planned in Hawick in response to a recent increase in anti-social behaviour and vandalism.

Speaking at Hawick Community Council’s meeting last week, after members of the public asked what could be done about the amount of graffiti appearing up in the town, chairwoman Gillian Morgan said: “The police are quite happy to have an open meeting regarding all the anti-social behaviour just now. We’re just trying to fix a date.

“It’s happening all over, and a lot of people do not know where to point their questions to.”

Hawick and Denholm councillor Stuart Marshall said: “The level of anti-social behaviour and vandalism is on the up, there’s no doubt about it. The list is endless. We’ve got a problem.”