Dangerous overtake leads to road ban for 65-year-old

A motorist has been banned from the road after admitting driving dangerously on the A7 at Teviothead.

Barbara Martin, 65, of Eskdail Street, Langholm, pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to overtaking a lorry in the face of three oncoming vehicles, forcing them to take evasive action and causing them to leave the road, and then colliding with the trailer of a lorry.

The retired nurse was injured and the trailer and four vehicles were damaged in the incident on March 22.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said the accident happened at around 1.45pm, and it had been raining when she collided with a trailer, before a number of vehicles were also damaged.

He added the accused had no previous convictions.

Martin was fined £400 and disqualified from driving for 12 months and will need to re-sit the extended driving test after that period has expired.