Curfew after glass attack outside Galashiels pub

A man has been given a night-time home curfew for the next seven months for an assault outside a Galashiels pub.

Barry Wood, 29, admitted throwing a glass and striking his victim on the head to his injury outside Reivers Sports Bar, in High Street, on January 28 last year.

A not-guilty plea to striking a man in the face to his injury in the Ship Inn, Melrose, on April 23 was accepted by the crown at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

The court heard that Wood had followed a man leaving Reivers Sports Bar and an argument developed.

When the other man tried to leave, Wood threw a pint glass, hitting him in the face, then falling to the ground and smashing.

Wood was given a restriction-of-liberty order keeping him in his Island Street home in Galashiels between 8pm and 6am for the next seven months.