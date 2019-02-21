Concern growing for missing Selkirk woman Aimee Wightman

Police trying to trace a Selkirk woman who was last seen almost one week ago believe she may be in the Galashiels area.

Aimee Wightman, 35, was last seen around 11.30am, on Thursday, February 14 in Galashiels.

She is around 5ft 6, slim build, with brown eyes, and dark brown hair which is normally in a bun.

Police say her current whereabouts are unknown and her friends and family are becoming increasingly concerned for her.

Inspector Jim Morrison from Hawick Police Station said: “Aimee was last seen on the February 14 and subsequently reported missing on February 19.

“We believe she may well be in the Galashiels area.

“Family and friends are understandably worried about her.

“We have a number of police resources out looking her and I am now looking for assistance from the public”.

If you believe you have seen Aimee or you have any information that might help please contact police on 101 quoting incident no. 671 of February 19.