Cocaine find leads to £260 fine for Hawick 27-year-old

A machine operator found in possession of cocaine has been fined £260 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Christopher Moore, 27, pleaded guilty to having £40 worth of the class-A drug in Teviot Crescent in Hawick on June 8.

Fiona Hamilton, prosecuting, said Moore, of Hislop Hardens in Hawick, was found with a small bag of white powder weighing a gramme and it tested positive for cocaine.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said: “He is very frustrated with himself.

“It was a one-off. He was offered this substance when he was out and about and stupidly accepted.”