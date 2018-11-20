Cocaine and heroin seized in Galashiels police raid

Police have hailed a successful month in tackling drug misuse in Galashiels.

That comes after a raid resulted in the recovery of 18g of cocaine and 7g of heroin last month.

Police also carried out five successful stop and searches in October.

PC James Harrison told the latest community council meeting there: “It’s been a busy month drugs-wise in Galashiels, both in the drugs use reported to us and with us being proactive in carrying out stop and searches.

“Drugs misuse in Galashiels is being addressed through partnership work.

“We are working with schools and young people. However, I would like to try to encourage parents to remain aware of the hazards that drugs can cause for young people.

“The best way we can tackle drugs is through intelligence and information being passed on to us.”

Anyone with information of interest to the police can call them on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

A dozen calls relating to drugs misuse, four about excessive intoxication and five regarding overdoses were received by Galashiels police.