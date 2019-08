A 20-year-old man has admitted breaking into a house in Walkerburn and stealing a quantity of jewellery.

Declan Russell from Edinburgh, pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to the offence which happened in the village’s Park Avenue on January 16.

Sentence was deferred for the production of background reports until September 9.

Russell is currently serving a 20-months sentence at Polmont Young Offenders Institution for motoring offences.