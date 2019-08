A man accused of being involved in a domestic bust-up at his Inchmyre home in Kelso has had the case against him deserted at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Christopher Tierney, 33, had denied behaving in a threatening or abusive manner to others on June 24.

He was said to have threatened his alleged victims with violence.

Witnesses for the prosecution failed to show up for his trial, however, so the crown said it would desert the case against Tierney for the time being at least.