Case deserted against woman accused of causing disturbance at Borders hospital

A 30-year-old woman accused of causing a disturbance at the Borders General Hospital at Melrose has had the case against her deserted at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Nikita James had pleaded not guilty to obstructing a registered medical practitioner in the hospital’s accident-and-emergency department on October 22 by refusing treatment, shouting, swearing and screaming, interfering with equipment being used in an attempt to treat her and trying to push the man.

She had also denied making unnecessary phone calls to the emergency services at Bilston Glen in Midlothian on January 7 from an address in Galabank Street in Galashiels and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

That case was also deserted.

Sheriff Peter Paterson warned James, formerly of Hawick but now living in Falkirk, the crown could choose to raise those matters again at a later date if it so desired, however.