Case deserted against man accused of dog theft in Galashiels

The case against a man accused of stealing a dog from the house of his former partner has been deserted.

Stuart Moffett was alleged to have forced entry to Nacisha Jones’s home and taken the boxer-type dog and a dog lead.

He denied a total of four offences at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Moffett pleaded not guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by forcing entry to a house in Glendinning Terrace in Galashiels last month and brandishing a dog chain.

He also denied assaulting his former partner by pushing her to the body and striking another man, Lee Dickson, in the face with a dog lead to his injury.

He faced a fourth charge of stealing a dog and a dog lead.

Moffett, of Church Square in Galashiels, had been due to go on trial last Thursday, but after his former partner failed to turn up in court, the case against him was abandoned and he was told he was free to go for the time being.