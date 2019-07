A woman accused of assaulting three people has had the case against her deserted at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Sharon Scott was said to have assaulted two men and a woman in Sandbed in Hawick on September 2 last year.

The 43-year-old, of Silverbuthall Road in Hawick, denies those alleged assaults.

The case was due go to trial this week, but the crown has announced that it is deserting the case against her for the time being at least.