Carer who abandoned Borders girl is jailed for neglect

A carer who abandoned a Borders girl in Lincolnshire has been jailed for 15 months for child neglect.

Graham Mackie, aged 33, of Church Street, Ecclefechan, was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court on Tuesday.

Mackie’s former employer Radical Services told him to drive the girl to a potential placement in the Nottinghamshire area in March. But instead of returning home immediately afterwards, he drove to the Lincolnshire area so that he could meet a friend before leaving her there.

Later that day he contacted police claiming she had gone missing whilst they had stopped for food at McDonalds in Kingstown, Carlisle, on the way home. Officers searched the nearby area before establishing that she was in Lincolnshire.

Detective Constable Sarah Edgar, from North Cumbria Police said: “Graham Mackie was employed to look after a vulnerable girl which is something he clearly did not do.

“Mackie was well aware of what his role that day consisted of in travelling to the Nottinghamshire area to look at a potential placement for the victim in this case. He was then expected to return the same day and was given an allowance for refreshments.

“He took it upon himself to drive her to Lincolnshire before leaving her there. He attempted to cover his offence by claiming she had ran away in Carlisle, wasting police time in doing so.

“I am pleased he has been sentenced for his actions.”