Care centre manager charged by police

The manager of St Margaret’s Care Centre in Hawick has been charged following reports of “inappropriate communication”.

The exact nature of those communications has not been disclosed.

While six staff members were suspended, pending investigation, in October and November last year when the allegations were first made, the facility’s manager, Shona McHutchison, 49, is so far the only person to be charged.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Following a multi-agency investigation into reports of inappropriate communication involving staff at a care home in Hawick, a 49-year-old woman has now been charged and will be reported to the procurator fiscal.”

The home, just off Myreslaw Green, was built in the early 1900s as a Dominican convent, and provides both nursing and residential care for some of the region’s most vulnerable adults.

It is run by St Philips Care Group, based in Wolverhampton.

It declined to comment on the latest development in the investigation.