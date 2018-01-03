Campervan stolen from Duns showroom – man in trilby sought

Police have appealed for witnesses following the audacious theft of a campervan from a car showroom in Duns early this morning.

The Aitken Walker showroom in the town’s Berwick Road was broken into and a Volkswagen Caravelle campervan was stolen at around 2am on Wednesday, January 3.

The suspect drove the vehicle through the showroom window and made off towards Chirnside.

The camper van is grey in colour and the registration is LR14 ZHO.

The suspect is described as being a white male, wearing a trilby-style hat, dark hooded top with an Adidas flower logo on the left side and dark trousers.

Officers are now appealing for information that can assist them with their inquiries.

Detective Sergeant Stevie Halls of Galashiels CID said: “We’re appealing for anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious in the vicinity of the Aitken Walker showroom on Berwick Road in the early hours of Wednesday, January 3.

“Similarly, if anyone has any information about the whereabouts of the vehicle now, we would like to hear from you.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 0450 of January 3.

● Witnesses are also being sought following a break-in to a garage in Eyemouth, which also happened overnight last night.

A white Ford Transit Beavertail recovery vehicle with the registration EU13 XGM was stolen.

It is thought to have been on the M90 heading north near South Queensferry in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

Officers are now asking anyone who may have information about the break-in or the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle to get in contact.

Detective Sergeant Halls told us: “We are keen to hear from anyone who has information about the theft of this Fort Transit recovery vehicle.

“Anyone who has information that can help us trace this vehicle is asked to contact us immediately on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 0790 of December 3.”