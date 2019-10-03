Breaking up fight in Galashiels bar lands Hawick 29-year-old in court for breaching bail

A man was arrested for breaching bail after intervening to break up a fight in a Galashiels pub.

Stuart Gallagher, 29, had been on bail with a special condition not to contact Deborah Streets, but he failed to heed that ban and was found by police in her company at Reivers Sports Bar in Galashiels High Street on Sunday.

Depute fiscal Fiona Hamilton told Jedburgh Sheriff Court that Gallagher had come to the attention of officers after he had split up a fight, and when they checked him out, they found there was a bail condition preventing him from contacting the woman.

She was in the bar with him and her purse was in his pocket, the court heard.

Sentence was deferred on Gallagher, of Minto Place in Hawick, until October 21.