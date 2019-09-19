Borders VAT fraudster ordered to pay back £25,000 ill-gotten gains

A man responsible for a £25,000 VAT fraud has been ordered to pay that money back.

Mark Watson, 51, had previously pleaded guilty to being involved in the fraudulent evasion of VAT at his home at the Post House in Westruther between June 2013 and September 2016.

He submitted false value added tax returns in order to claim VAT repayments to which he was not entitled, Jedburgh Sheriff Court heard.

Watson was also put on a night-time home curfew between from 7pm to 6am as an alternative to custody.

He is to compensate HM Revenue and Customs at a rate of at least £160 a month.