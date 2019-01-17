Borders traders urged to be on alert for fake money

Reports of a man attempting to spend fake £50 notes in Melrose, Jedburgh and Earlston shops on Monday are being investigated by police.

Borders police constable Kirsty Neish said: “We are urging businesses to be aware of counterfeit bank notes following reports of a male attempting to pass counterfeit £50 notes in businesses across the Scottish Borders.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the provenance of these notes, and officers are urging businesses and members of the public who regularly handle cash to be on their guard against counterfeit money.”

Those latests reports follow a series of others from shopkeepers in Galashiels throughout December.

Businesses are being encouraged to be vigilant.

PC Neish added: “Please thoroughly check all bank notes, particularly if they are of high value, before completing a transaction.

“Please examine the notes carefully for texture, watermark, sharpness of print and size. Retailers can take simple steps to avoid being scammed in this fashion by using such items as counterfeit note detector pens or UV scanners, both of which greatly increase the chances of picking up a counterfeit note before change has been passed or goods supplied.

“Anyone who deliberately uses counterfeit currency is committing a crime, and we will investigate all instances reported to us.”

Anyone with concerns can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.