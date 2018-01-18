Borderer accused of running up £4,000 of bills without paying

A man is accused of obtaining lodgings from two Borders establishments and running up a bill of almost £4,000 without paying.

William Moffat, 50, of Alice Hamilton Way, West Linton, denies obtaining board and lodgings at the Lodge at Carfraemill between September and October 2014 to the value of £3,175 without paying or intending to pay.

He faces a second charge of obtaining food, drink, board and lodgings to the value of £630 without paying or intending to pay at the North Bridge Street Bed and Breakfast in Hawick on November 4 last year.

A trial date has been fixed for Selkirk Sheriff Court on January 30, and Moffat was remanded in custody.