Booze thief spared jail over break-in at holiday park bar near Ancrum

A booze thief has been spared a prison sentence at Jedburgh Sheriff Court after admitting a break-in at a Borders caravan park.

Brian Taylor, 27, pleaded guilty to stealing three bottles of spirits from the Tavern Bar at Lilliardsedge Holiday Park, near Ancrum, on May 21.

He also admitted driving while disqualified and uninsured and failing to give samples of breath requested at Hawick police station.

Taylor was ordered to carry out 180 hours’ unpaid work and given an eight-month night-time curfew at his home in Blaydon-on-Tyne, Gateshead.

On top of that, he was disqualified from driving for 38 months for the motoring offences.