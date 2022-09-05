Body found of retired Edinburgh teacher

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police appealed for information about the movements of a vehicle like this.

Ex-Fettes College biology teacher Peter Coshan, 75, was last seen in the Seafield Road area of Leith at around 11.50pm on Thursday, August 11, and was reported missing the next day.

Yesterday, Sunday, September 4, a body has been found on land close to the A696 near the Northumberland village of Kirkwhelpington.

The body has not been formally identified but Dr Coshan’s family has been made aware.

Detective superintendent Andrew Patrick, of Police Scotland’s major investigation team, said: “Our thoughts are with Peter’s family at this incredibly difficult time and we are continuing to provide them with support.

“I would like to take the opportunity to pass on our thanks to everyone who has come forward with information which has helped our investigation”.

Last week police said the Scottish Borders and Northumberland were “key” to the investigation.

As part of the investigation detectives said they were particularly interested in sightings of an older style dark-coloured Vauxhall Vectra, with a 57 registration plate that travelled through the Scottish Borders and Northumberland between Monday, August 15 and Tuesday, August 16.