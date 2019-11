Bikes worth £14k stolen from home near Midlem

Three bikes worth a combined £14,000 were stolen from a home near Midlem.

One, a ladies’ Trek Powefly 7 FS 15.5in green frame, full-suspension electric bike has the serial number WTU159G1748N.

The second is a Trek Powefly LT 7 19.5in grey frame, full-suspension electric bike with the serial number WTU171G1628N.

A Nukeproof Mega 290 Custom, factory frame rare grey-coloured bike with red Rock Shox boost forks, was also taken. It has the fork serial number 9784857.

